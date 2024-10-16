Crashed: Dump Truck Stuck in the Mud Just Off Washington SR-162

I agree that Wednesdays can be rough, but this gives the phrase "stuck in the mud" a whole new meaning.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

SR 162 Blocked Following Dump Truck Crash

Traffic came to a standstill on State Route 162 this morning after a dump truck left the highway and crashed into a large mud pit near Arline Road. The incident, which happened around 9:45 AM, caused a full closure of the roadway as recovery efforts were underway.

According to Trooper John Dattilo of the Washington State Patrol, there were no additional vehicles involved in the crash, and luckily, no injuries were reported in the crash. The dump truck appeared to have veered off the highway from the tracks visible in the released photo and sustained significant damage. In a striking photograph shared by Dattilo, the truck can be seen buried in fresh mud, with its hood lying in pieces approximately ten feet away.

Trooper John Dattilo reports the road is completely closed the scene, with responders from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma on-site to assist with the recovery efforts. The crash's cause has yet to be determined, but investigators are working to gather more information.

This accident occurred recently, motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes. The full restoration of traffic on SR 162 may take some time as crews work to safely remove the damaged truck from the muddy embankment.