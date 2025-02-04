Crash & Fire on I-405 Near Renton Causes Morning Highway Closure

A semi-truck and car collision closed Northbound I-405 near Renton this morning and caused major delays.

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-405 Was Fully Closed Due to Minor Collision

A major traffic issue unfolded early this morning when a semi-truck and car crashed in a minor injury collision on Northbound I-405 near Renton. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson reported the crash forced the complete closure of the highway which affected morning commuters during the peak hours.

The incident was originally reported around 5:00 AM with an immediate response from local emergency crews. The semi-truck, which burned almost completely in a vehicle fire, caused significant delays as authorities worked to clear the wreckage. Johnson confirmed that traffic was being diverted off the highway at the Sunset exit and onto SR 169 while tow trucks were en route to remove the vehicles. At that time, there was no immediate estimate for when the roadway would be fully cleared.

By 8:42 AM, Trooper Johnson provided another update that progress had been made on clearing the scene. Crews were removing the burned wreckage and authorities hoped to have the road open as soon as possible. Drivers were still urged to use alternate routes as cleanup efforts continued.

The incident did not result in any significant injuries to anyone involved but the situation left many commuters frustrated driving through detours.

Eventually, the highway was cleared and reopened. The Washington State Patrol thanked drivers for their patience and cooperation throughout the morning’s delays while the crash was cleared. It is unclear whether the weather and slick road conditions contributed to the crash.