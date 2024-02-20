Late Late Show Host Craig Ferguson: Special One Night Only Show

If you haven't heard yet, Craig Ferguson is coming to Wildhorse Resort & Casino soon!

Craig Ferguson Tour Coming to Wildhorse Resort & Casino

The ex-host of “The Late Late Show” and famous comedian Graig Ferguson is booked for a one-night show only at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. Ferguson is coming to Pendleton as part of the Fancy Rascal Tour which is performing all over the country. Craig Ferguson was the host of the Late Late Show from 2004 to the end of 2014 and shot to the number one ratings spot before slipping before his departure. The Late Late Show was then hosted by James Corden until recently when CBS changed hosts again with a new show: Taylor Tomlinson After Midnight. After hosting the Late Late Show, Fergurson hosted Celebrity Name Game from late 2014 until almost the end of 2016. The show and Craig Ferguson won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show for the Celebrity Name Game in 2015.

Craig Ferguson Live: Wildhorse Resort & Casino on March 14th

Ferguson has performed in sold-out theaters all across the country and is coming to Wildhorse Resort & Casino on March 14, 2024. This exclusive show is a 21 and over event, the doors will open at 6 pm exactly one hour before show time at 7 pm. The show is just a short few hours drive from most major northwest cities in Pendleton, Oregon just over the Oregon and Washington State border. If you want to get tickets to this exclusive and special one-night show, tickets are still available at wildhorseresort.com. General admission tickets are $69 with Premium Reserved starting at $79 and tickets for both options are still available. Get all the details and get your tickets by clicking here.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino - 46510 Wildhorse Boulevard, Pendleton, OR, United States. Receive $5 FreePlay with every ticket purchased! (Valid on the day of the show) Must be 21+ to attend

