Coyote Attack Near Seattle: Woman Bit Saving Dog from Being Eaten

A courageous Seattle woman was injured while bravely trying to save her dog from a coyote, highlighting the growing concerns about wildlife encounters in urban neighborhoods.

loading...

Heroic Woman Bite by Coyote While Rescuing Her Dog

In a harrowing incident last Friday (October 18), a Seattle woman displayed incredible bravery after trying to save her dog from being eaten by a coyote. The event unfolded in the Queen Anne neighborhood, where the woman spotted a coyote with her pet in its jaws. Without hesitation, she rushed to intervene, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to her arm and head after fighting with the coyote to save her little pet.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, provided her aid, and transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Seattle Police and emergency responders were first to arrive, while Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers later patrolled the area in search of the aggressive coyote, though it was not located. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has since been notified to assist with the situation to find the coyote.

The woman’s act of heroism is a reminder of the natural risks of living in Washington State where wildlife encounters can happen unexpectedly. While the woman's injuries were serious enough to require medical attention, she recovered and is an example of how most pet owners would react seeing their little fluffy about to be eaten.

loading...

Tips for Dealing with Washington State Coyotes

After the incident, it is essential for Washington residents, especially pet owners on the edge of city limits, to understand how to coexist safely with coyotes. The WDFW has provided several guidelines to minimize the risk of coyote encounters and ensure the safety of pets and humans alike.

How to Prevent Attracting Coyotes

Secure Food Sources: Avoid leaving pet food, garbage, or compost accessible to coyotes. Use tightly secured trash bins and pick up fallen fruit from trees.

Supervise Pets: Keep cats indoors and dogs leashed, particularly during dawn and dusk when coyotes are most active. Early morning and late evening walks in coyote-prone areas should be avoided.

What to Do If You Encounter a Coyote

Stay Calm and Stand Tall: If a coyote approaches, do not run. Instead, make yourself appear larger by standing tall and maintaining eye contact.

Make Noise: Yell loudly, wave your arms, or throw small objects in the coyote’s direction to scare it away. This is known as "hazing" and helps re-establish the animal's natural fear of humans.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Create a Safe Environment

-Fencing: Consider installing coyote-proof fencing around yards and play areas if problems persist. A sturdy fence with extensions can deter coyotes from climbing over, while underground barriers can prevent digging.

-Guard Animals: For those with livestock, using guard animals such as larger dogs, donkeys, or llamas can provide added protection against predators.

While wildlife encounters like this can be alarming, educating ourselves and taking proactive measures can help prevent conflicts with coyotes and your pets. If you suspect coyote activity in your area, consider reaching out to local wildlife authorities for further guidance and support. Read the full press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at wdfw.wa.gov.