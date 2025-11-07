Surprise Huge Sea Lion Visit Clogs Part of Blue Slough Road

You will be surprised by what you can see on Washington's backroads, but a sea lion? That’s a new one for me!

Get our free mobile app

The Cosmopolis Police Department in Washington State had an unusual call this week after a large, whiskered friend decided to sit right in the roadway along Blue Slough Road. If you are not familiar, it is just east of Grays Bay near Ocean Shores on the Washington coast.

Sea Lion Spotted Where the River Meets the Sea (and the Road)

In a lighthearted social media post, officers warned drivers to use caution, saying there was not only water over the roadway but also a sea lion hanging out in the one wet lane. They joked that this definitely wasn’t on their 2025 “bingo card”, and honestly, who had it in their 2025 calendar?

Blue Slough Road runs alongside the Chehalis River, an area where rising water or high tides can occasionally cause flooding and wet weather. Yesterday, the adventurous sea lion somehow found itself on a road inland and decided to take a break in a puddle.

Thankfully, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified and stepped in to handle the situation safely for both the animal and motorists.

Drive Slow, and Give Plenty of Room with Washington State Wildlife

Encounters like this remind us just how close we live to Washington’s incredible wildlife. Whether you are driving near coastal or river areas after heavy rain, keep your eyes open, because sometimes the “road hazards” have flippers!

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy