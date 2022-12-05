Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service

It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year

Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

A Company in Tri-Cities Delivers Sleds to Your Home

There is a company in Tri-Cities that you can call today and they will deliver sleds right to your house! They also provide snow removal if you need that today also. There is one catch, and that is you better call them quickly before word gets around and they sell out. What is their contact info, and how do you order?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What is the Tri-Cities Company That Delivers Snow Sleds to Your Home?

This Richland company is called Northwest Paddleboarding. They posted on their Facebook this morning that they have sleds for sale to rent and that they can even deliver today! How perfect is that? Get their full contact information and website link below.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Northwest Paddleboarding Address and Phone Number

710 George Washington Way Suite E, Richland, WA 99352 - (509) 378-1469 or online at Northwestpaddleboarding.com