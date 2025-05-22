Controlled Burns Planned at WSU Tri-Cities This Friday for Wildfire Training

If you see smoke rising near the WSU Tri-Cities campus this Friday, don’t panic because it is all part of the plan.

The Richland Fire Department will be starting controlled burns tomorrow (Friday, May 23) with the annual Wildfire Training Academy. The controlled fires are part of yearly scheduled burns that are an important part of preparing local fire crews for the challenges of wildfire season.

Where and When the Burns Will Happen

The burns will take place in vegetated areas next to the Wine Science Center, near the intersection of Crimson Way and 1st Street. Fire crews are expected to start around 8:00 AM and will assess the weather and ground fuel conditions. If they think it is safe, the burning training will run between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

These burns are weather-dependent, and the exact timing could shift. People in the area should expect to see some visible smoke sometime during those hours.

Controlled Burn Training is Dual Purpose

Controlled burns like this have a dual purpose. First, they provide a realistic training environment for firefighters who could soon be on the front lines of a regional wildfire response.

Second, they help reduce excess vegetation that could fuel future fires. These two reasons make the yearly burn training a proactive tool for regional wildfire prevention.