ALERT: Contaminated Sausage Recall Affects CA & 6 Other States

You should check your fridge and freezer for this anyway, just in case.

Hillshire Farms Recalls Smoked Sausage

A few days ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service released a statement announcing that Hillshire Farms was recalling almost 16,000 pounds of smoked sausage because of possible extraneous material contamination. The company released the statement last Saturday, September 2, 2023, saying the material that supposedly contaminated the sausage were large fragments of bone. The company started getting complaints about customers finding bone fragments inside the product. One "oral injury" has been attributed to the recall so far.

Details Aout Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage Recall

The product that is recalled is the 14-oz. rope of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of "Nov 11 23" printed on the front of the package. All the products in the recall will have "EST. 756A" printed on the front. The FSIS warns this product "may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers" and says if found DO NOT EAT. Instead, throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased. The smoked sausage was sold between June and August in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. If you shop ONLINE, you might also want to check your fridge no matter where you live. You can read more about the recall on the USDA official release.