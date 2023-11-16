These 5 Washington Driving Laws Confuse & Stupefy Almost Everyone

I wouldn't want to even imagine the stats on how many times these 5 confusing driving laws are broken in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

5 Washington Driving Laws That Confuse Most People

It would be hard to put an actual number on the amount of people who do not understand some basic driving laws and live in Washington State. I can't tell if it is ignorance, laziness, or a little bit of both, but there are certain rules of the road a large group of drivers are not following. I am not talking about things like speeding or running red lights. Instead, these 5 things should be simple and understood by everyone holding a valid Washington State Drivers License. Instead, it seems like about a third of us have no idea how to navigate our roads legally and probably should not be driving.

The 5 Most Confusing Washington State Driving Laws