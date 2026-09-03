Buy Five Live Performances in the Tri-Cities for $70 with Community Concerts

If you have spent $70 or more on a single concert ticket recently, the math on Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities is going to make you feel very good about what is coming this season.

Five live performances at the Richland High School Auditorium, and $70 is all an adult membership will cost you for the entire 2026-27 season.

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The season opens September 17, and it kicks off with something genuinely spectacular.

Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande Opens the Season on September 17

The first performance of the season brings Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande to the Richland High School Auditorium on Thursday, September 17, 2026. This is not a casual dance recital, but a full production from a troupe of alumni from the internationally recognized collegiate folklórico program at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Think stomping boots, vibrant traditional costumes, swirling skirts, and rousing music. It is described as storytelling through movement rooted in the rich regional traditions of Mexico.

CCTC President Sandra Hendry framed the entire season perfectly: "For $70, an adult member can attend all five performances, about what someone might pay for a single concert ticket in a larger city."

What Makes This Season Special

The full 2026-27 lineup ranges from Mexican folklórico to bluegrass, instrumental guitar, soaring tenor voices, and reimagined classics. Five distinctly different performances that span the kind of range most arts organizations would be proud to spread across multiple seasons.

All of it right here in the Tri-Cities with no driving to Seattle, no expensive parking, and no $20 beers.

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Contact CCTC President Sandra Hendry at 509-619-5417 or sandradanhendry@gmail.com, or visit CommunityConcertsTC.org for more information.

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