Rolling Disaster Trailer Stopped by Washington State Troopers on I-5

If you ever doubted the importance of commercial vehicle safety enforcement, today should be your wake-up call about how important they are.

The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau (WSP CVEB) recently shared a jaw-dropping stop made by Trooper Kelsey Harding on I-5 near Everett. This was the kind of situation that could have turned deadly in seconds.

These Washington Safety Violations are Staggering

According to the WSP CVEB’s Twitter/X post, the vehicle setup was packed with violations that would make any safety officer freak out.

10,000 lbs over the legal limit

No breakaway cable

No trailer brakes

A worn safety chain

All four trailer tires are overweight

Tire rubbing against the frame

Missing lug nuts

These issues are not just a minor oversight, but were a rolling future catastrophe. Troopers pulled the truck over, immediately put the vehicle out of service, and issued several tickets to the driver. Their quick action and keen eye likely prevented a multi-car pileup crash or worse.

One commenter summed the shocking story with: “WTF no breakaway chain! Safety cables not crossed. That’s 10,000 lbs of bedrock waiting to be catapulted over all 4 lanes. Good looking out 5-0.”

He’s not wrong. It’s terrifying to imagine what could’ve happened if any number of possible issues caused an accident. Without a breakaway system, that trailer could have become an unguided missile on a busy interstate, taking out anything in its way.

Safety Is Not Optional in Washington State

This incident is an important reminder of why safety regulations exist in the first place. Breakaway systems, proper weight distribution, and functioning brakes are not just boxes to check, but are life-saving essentials that are important for everyone's safety.

If you're hauling, make sure you're hauling safely. Because out there on the highway, mistakes don’t just cost money, they can cost lives.

