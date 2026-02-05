A Reportedly Erratic I-5 Semi Driver was Arrested with .221 B.A.C.

A commercial truck driver’s day, and possibly career, came to a sudden stop Tuesday afternoon on southbound I-5 after being arrested for DUI at almost 3 times the legal limit.

Washington State Patrol says a witness called in a semi-truck for erratic driving, prompting troopers to locate and stop the vehicle.

Washington State Patrol Arrests Semi Driver with .221 Blood Alcohol Content

After further investigation, the Washington State Patrol troopers arrested the driver for DUI. A preliminary breath test reportedly showed a staggering .221, which is nearly three times Washington’s legal limit for non-commercial drivers. That level of impairment is far beyond the stricter standards commercial drivers are held to.

Alcohol was also found inside the commercial motor vehicle.

The photo from the scene shows the semi pulled over on the right shoulder near a guardrail, with bushes lining the roadway. Two other semis pass by in the left lane as a patrol car sits behind the stopped truck.

A Costly Decision With Serious Consequences

For a CDL holder, a DUI arrest can be career-ending. Beyond criminal penalties, drivers may face hefty fines, jail time, and the immediate loss of their commercial driver’s license. In Washington, a DUI in a CMV can lead to a one-year CDL disqualification, even for a first offense, and longer if hazardous materials are involved.

This stop likely prevented a much worse outcome. That semi driver was gambling with lives, livelihoods, and the safety of everyone on the road.

