Yakima Valley on Fire Again! Colwash Fire Exploded to 8,000 Acres in One Day

A fast-moving wildfire in Yakima County near Mabton grew to an estimated 8,000 acres by Saturday afternoon, prompting the Washington State Patrol to authorize a full state fire mobilization.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray activated to Level 1, its highest activation level, to coordinate the response.

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Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations are in effect, and the fire is still growing.

This is How Authorities Think the Colwash Fire Started Saturday

Authorities think the Colwash Fire started at around 7:40 AM Saturday, August 22, and quickly burned through sage, heavy brush, and grass in the rolling terrain near Mabton in the Lower Yakima Valley.

Partly because of the strong winds, by early afternoon the fire had grown to an estimated 8,000 acres and was threatening homes, infrastructure, and cultural sites in the area.

State Mobilization Officially Requested for the Colwash Fire

Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam of Yakima County Fire District 5 formally requested state mobilization after local and mutual aid resources were exhausted; that is the threshold that triggers the state's intervention under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan.

That allowed five wildland strike teams to be ordered to the scene, with State Fire Marshal's Office personnel also traveling to the area. Those groups will be working remotely together to coordinate dispatch.

A Level 1 activation at Camp Murray is the most serious designation; that means the full resources of the State Emergency Operations Center are engaged to support this fire.

The Mabton area is also a region of deep cultural significance to the Yakama Nation. There are many cultural sites being threatened by the Colwash Fire.

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