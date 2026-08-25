Official Warning! Do NOT Get Burned by These New Colwash Fire Scams

The Colwash Fire continues burning across Yakima and Benton counties, and there are new warnings about scammers taking advantage.

Disasters can give fraudsters a perfect opportunity to take advantage of people who are scared and looking for information or trying to help.

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People in and around the Mabton area are still dealing with evacuation order warnings and a lot of uncertainty. That is the perfect opportunity for scammers to strike, and now local officials are sounding the alarm about what to watch for.

Be Careful Where You Get "Official" Fire Information

One of the biggest concerns is fake evacuation information.

Scammers can send texts, emails, or social media messages that look like legitimate emergency alerts. They may include convincing logos, official-looking language, or links that appear to take you to a government website.

Instead, those links could be designed to steal your personal information or login credentials.

During an active wildfire, it's a good idea to get evacuation information directly from official local agencies instead of clicking on a random link that shows up in a text message.

Watch Out For Fake Fire Relief Efforts

The American Red Cross has opened an official evacuation shelter in Prosser. That is one great place to start if you want to help and make sure anything you donate gets to people who need it.

The issue is that there can be people asking for donations who are nothing but scammers.

A fake crowdfunding campaign can be made to look very convincing. Scammers may use real photos from the fire, names of actual communities, and details about people who have been affected.

They say they are collecting money for displaced families, firefighters or emergency supplies but likely are not.

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Before donating, take a minute to verify who is actually behind the fundraiser.

AI Is Making These Scams Harder To Spot for Regular People

Artificial intelligence is also making these scams more convincing and difficult to spot.

Fraudsters now use AI to create realistic messages, websites, and even impersonations of organizations or people you know.

That sudden message that "looks real" is likely a phishing scam.

If you are still confused, slow down and review all the information before you click or pay.

Urgency is exactly what scammers want you to feel because it might lead you to make a mistake you might not normally make. Take the extra minute to verify the information before handing over any money or personal information.

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