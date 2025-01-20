Cold Snap Ends Soon with Snowstorm Slamming All of Washington

When will the frigid cold finally end in Washington State? You might not be thrilled with the reason why.

Cold Stretch to End with Snowstorm Across Washington State

Washington residents have been enduring a prolonged cold spell, but will soon see a dramatic shift in the weather as a storm system should bring warmer temperatures and snow to much of the state this week for the first time. The cold stretch, which has seen temperatures struggling to break above freezing with lows in the teens, will be replaced by warmer weather and snow starting Thursday.

Cold Weather Continues Until Thursday, Then Snow

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes to a close, much of Washington will still experience chilly temperatures. Areas like the Tri-Cities and Spokane will remain cool with highs in the low 30s, while Seattle will see temperatures hovering near 42°F. Despite sunny skies today and tomorrow, the biting cold will persist, with nighttime lows dipping to around 20°F in Spokane and 24°F in the Tri-Cities.

The persistent cold is being driven by a high-pressure system, keeping skies mostly clear and not allowing temperatures to rise. In Spokane, daytime highs are expected to stay in the low 30s through Wednesday, while Seattle will enjoy slightly warmer conditions in the mid-40s. However, by Thursday, all that changes.

Snowstorm on the Horizon

According to the National Weather Service, a shift in the weather pattern begins on Thursday, as a low-pressure system approaches the region, bringing the first chance of snow. Starting Thursday night, snow will start to fall, with the snow level dropping as low as 700 feet by Friday. While snow accumulation is expected to be light in many areas, some regions, particularly the higher elevations, could see heavier snowfall.

In the Tri-Cities, a 30% chance of rain and snow is forecast for Thursday night, with the snow level lowering to around 1,400 feet after midnight. Snow will continue into Friday morning, though it is expected to be light, with a slight chance of rain mixed in. The snow will not be confined to the Tri-Cities, with areas like Spokane and upper elevations near Seattle also seeing their first significant snow of the season.

Snoqualmie Pass, which has seen consistent snow showers, will experience heavy snow Thursday night. There is a 70% chance of snow accumulation, potentially adding up to several inches. The snow could be accompanied by patchy freezing fog, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions. Travelers planning to drive over mountain passes should prepare for difficult travel on Thursday and Friday.