Coffee with a Cop is Today in Pasco: Come for Coffee, Stay for Answers

Today is a great day to come ask questions and get to know your local Pasco Police officers, especially if that idea makes you nervous.

Coffee with a Cop in Pasco 3/29/2023

Today is the annual Coffee with a Cop event in Pasco where the Pasco Police Department hosts a meet and greet at a local coffee shop.

These events are designed to bring the community and police together to discuss concerns in their neighborhoods and to build trust by breaking down the barriers between them.

History of Coffee with a Cop

"Coffee with a Cop" events have grown to all 50 states since first created in 2011.

The goal was to create a comfortable atmosphere where community members and police officers could come together and meet face-to-face.

The organization has now hosted over 15,000 events in 5 different languages all over the country.

Today at Starbucks on Court Street in Pasco

Today's Coffee with a Cop event is at the Starbucks located at 2411 W Court Street, Pasco, Washington from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. The flier for the event says "come join us for coffee and great conversation."

If you have any questions or concerns about things in your Pasco neighborhood and have never talked to a local police officer, this is the perfect place for you. Sometimes these conversations can be tense and difficult but that is exactly what these events are designed for.

Come for the Coffee, Stay for the Answers

If the idea of talking to your local police makes you nervous, that is the best reason for you to come and ask any questions you might have. Most of the time when a community has contact with the police, it is during a stressful or life-threatening situation.

There is no better way to communicate than face-to-face and that is why these events in a comfortable relaxed environment are so important to building trust. Give it a try today and stop at Coffee with a Cop. The worst that can happen is you get a great cup of coffee.

Learn more about this national event at Coffee with a Cop.