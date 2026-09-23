Traffic Alert! Three Walla Walla Bridges Start Preservation Work on Monday

Monday, September 28, brings construction impacts to three separate bridges across the city of Walla Walla at the same time.

Two bridges will stay open with traffic control in place during the construction, while another closes completely for up to two weeks.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect next week and the best ways to get around it.

The Clinton Street Bridge Is Closing Completely

This will have the biggest impact on daily travel for Walla Walla residents.

The Clinton Street Bridge will be fully closed to both vehicles and pedestrians starting Monday, September 28, with no access through the immediate bridge area for approximately two weeks.

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Repairs will include work on the bridge deck, sidewalk, and railings.

The detour routes use Boyer Avenue, Merriam Street, Alder Street, and Division Street.

Local access remains open except in the immediate bridge area.

Plan your routes now before Monday morning catches you off guard.

credit the City of Walla Walla credit the City of Walla Walla

Myra Road and Tausick Avenue Bridges Stay Open With Flagging

The preservation work on the Myra Road and Tausick Avenue bridges is less disruptive but still worth knowing about.

Both bridges will have one-way flagging in place during active work periods. That means you will stop and wait for flaggers to move traffic through.

When crews are not actively working, both bridges remain open to two-way traffic with lanes narrowed and shifted if needed.

The polyester overlay work on these two bridges is expected to take about one week.

credit the City of Walla Walla credit the City of Walla Walla

Plan Ahead Starting Monday to Save Time

Three bridges, one full closure, and two others with flagging and traffic slowdowns.

Be ready next Monday, Walla Walla. Make sure you build in extra time and review new alternate routes before you are stuck in traffic.

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