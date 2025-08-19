WSDOT Warns Washington Drivers, Watch for Firefighters on I-90

Today, make sure to take it slow and keep your eyes open on I-90 near Cle Elum because fire crews are hard at work fighting hot spots.

Today (August 19), fire crews are actively working to control and contain the Sun Country Fire, which is affecting the area between mileposts 77 and 84 along I-90 near Cle Elum.

According to @SnoqualmiePass, firefighters are battling flames and mopping up hotspots along the shoulder of the highway.

Watch for Washington Fire Crews Working Along I-90 Fighting Hotspots

This means drivers in the area will likely see emergency vehicles entering and exiting the roadway in many different areas.

Firefighters and support crews are operating in close proximity to live traffic, and that will take every driver's attention to keep crews safe.

Slow Down and Stay Alert

If you're traveling this stretch of I-90:

Reduce your speed as you approach the area.

Move over for emergency vehicles if possible.

Stay alert for crews on foot or working near the shoulder.

Avoid distractions. This is not the time to check your phone or fiddle with your GPS or playlist.

This isn’t just about following the rules of the road, but about protecting the lives of the people risking theirs to protect the community.

Stay Informed with WSDOT Real-Time Updates

For real-time updates on fire conditions, traffic changes, or closures, check WSDOT’s official fire update page on Facebook by clicking here.

Conditions can change quickly during wildfire response, so it’s smart to stay in the loop before you head out.

