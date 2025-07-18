This morning, a semi carrying fuel tipped over on US Highway 101 in Clallam County and landed on its side on a creek bed.

According to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol, a tanker truck veered off the roadway and ended up in Indian Creek near milepost 238 and is now leaking fuel.

This incident is now both a traffic inconvenience and a huge environmental concern.

Petroleum Spill in Washington Creek Causes Environmental Alarm

The truck was hauling petroleum and reportedly began leaking into the creek after the crash. The Washington Department of Ecology was notified and is responsible for containment and cleanup efforts.

Petroleum spills can have serious consequences for local waterways, especially in regions like Clallam County, where ecosystems are both sensitive and vital to the community.

Indian Creek is part of a larger watershed that supports fish and wildlife in the entire area, so this spill could have ripple effects if not cleaned up quickly.

Expect Delays and Drive with Caution

If you are traveling through the area, be prepared for delays as crews work to clean the spill and wreckage. Traffic is being alternated through the affected stretch of Highway 101, which can cause some backups during peak commute times.

Police are asking drivers to be patient with crews working in and around the scene.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is a strong reminder of why swift emergency response is so critical.

