Scary DUI Crash on US-101 Destroys Camaro, Passenger Seriously Injured

A serious crash late last night in Clallam County serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly one wrong decision behind the wheel can change lives.

The crash happened on US-101 near milepost 264, after a Camaro rear-ended a truck and trailer, causing serious injuries to a passenger.

A Fast Response from First Responders on US-101

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the driver of the Camaro was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. They are now facing a serious charge of vehicular assault because of injuries sustained by the passenger.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene, providing aid and securing the area. This crash is a tragic but preventable scenario that is frustrating for many. Impaired driving doesn’t just put the driver at risk, but endangers everyone on the road, including innocent passengers and other motorists.

More drivers will be hitting the road for the upcoming holiday weekend, and officials are asking Washington State drivers to make smart choices.

Don’t drink and drive

Plan in advance for a safe ride home

Stay alert behind the wheel

Responsibility Starts Before You Party

The best way to keep from drinking and driving is to be prepared and plan a ride. If you're going out, have a plan to get home safely and use a designated driver, a rideshare app, or public transportation.

The goal isn't just to avoid a ticket or an arrest (which it will certainly do) but to keep yourself and the people around you safe.

