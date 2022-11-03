See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

Washington State is home to cities that have so much Christmas spirit that they are world famous for it. If your just too excited for Christmas to get here, you need to visit all 3 of these magical Christmas towns in 2022!

#3 - Anacortes, Washington

The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.

#2 - Stanwood, Washington

Stanwood hold the number 2 spot on the list in Washington State. It is home to "The Lights of Christmas Festival" that has been happening for 25 years! The festival features " Spectacular lights, dazzling displays, and costume characters create a fantastic Christmas experience for people of all ages."

When Do I Buy tickets to the Anacortes Lights of Christmas Festival?

The festival takes place from November 25-27, and then December 1-4, 8-11, 14-23, 26-31 for the 2022 season. You need to buy tickets because the event is limited and very popular. You can get your tickets by clicking here for between $27-32 a carload but Limos and buses are more.

#1 - Leavenworth, Washington

Of course, the #1 spot goes to Leavenworth. Leavenworth is also known as "Christmastown" and is world famous for their celebration of the holidays. The events are kicked off on December 1st for the tree lighting ceremony and then the whole city is lit up with half a million lights. Leavenworth is built like an old Bavarian city nestled in the mountains with Christmas spirit bursting at the seams.

What Events are Planned in Leavenworth for 2022?

This year the city features: "Fun Festhalle Activities, Gingerbread Houses, Photos with Santa, Crafts for Kids, Story Corner, Santa’s from Around the World, Selfie Stations, Letters to Santa and a Gift-Wrapping Station, Contests & Promotions, Advent Calendar daily prizes & Christmastown shopping bags for midweek shoppers, Gazebo Entertainment, Choirs, Band, Carolers and More!" Find out more information on their official website and the full schedule of events by clicking here.

