Chinook Pass is officially closed for the winter, starting the winter season across one of Washington's most scenic mountain highways.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol announced the closure yesterday morning (November 18), saying it's time to put Chinook Pass away until spring.

The closure affects State Route 410, which climbs to an elevation of 5,430 feet as it crosses the Cascade Mountains.

Heavy snowfall, avalanche danger, and difficult mountain conditions make keeping the highway open through winter unsafe.

Why Chinook Pass Closes Every Winter

It's not just about snow piling up on the roadway.

The steep mountain terrain creates serious avalanche concerns, and emergency access can be extremely limited. Cell coverage is also spotty in portions of the pass.

There's another problem: nowhere to put all that snow.

WSDOT has limited space to store the massive amounts of snow removed during plowing. Closing the highway allows crews to move equipment and resources to other mountain routes that remain open through the winter.

Parts of SR 410 also run through Mount Rainier National Park, meaning seasonal road management involves coordination with the National Park Service.

When Will Chinook Pass Reopen?

History gives us a pretty good idea of when drivers might see the highway again.

Looking back over roughly 90 years of records, Chinook Pass typically closes in mid-to-late November and reopens in late May, often around Memorial Day weekend.

There have been some unusual years, though.

The latest recorded winter closure came on December 18, 1974. Reopenings have ranged from April 2, 2015, to July 12, 1974.

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