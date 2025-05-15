Chinook Pass to Reopen Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend – WSDOT

Looking for a mountain getaway this Memorial Day weekend? Great news, Chinook Pass (SR-410) and Cayuse Pass (SR-123) are set to reopen Friday, May 23, 2025.

It should open early in the morning and just in time for your Memorial Day weekend road trip! After a long winter closure, these scenic routes will finally be accessible by car again, with gorgeous views of Mount Rainier and miles of endless outdoor adventure.

But before you go packing the car and rushing off, there are a few things you should know to make sure your holiday weekend is both fun and safe.

Be Prepared for the Washington State Backcountry

Chinook and Cayuse passes are beautiful, but they are also very remote. That means you need to be prepared for:

Few services

Limited to no cell signal

No gas stations for miles

Make sure you plan ahead, bring extra water, snacks, offline maps, and a full tank of gas. It’s better to be overprepared if you plan on heading into the mountains.

Expect Heavy Traffic All Across the State

Memorial Day weekend is always a busy one for travel, and expect the same this year. WSDOT has released travel charts for the best and worst times to hit the road on popular highways out of the Seattle area, like I-5, I-90, and US-2.

If you’re headed east on Friday or back west on Monday, be ready for long delays, especially if you are going through Snoqualmie Pass.

Construction is Paused, But Watch for WSDOT Work Zones

The good news? Most construction on state highways is paused during the holiday (May 23–27) to help ease traffic congestion. You might still see some lane shifts or work zones in place, so just be alert and drive safely. Work zone speed cameras will likely be active, so slow down because you don't want a speeding ticket in the mail when you get back!

Visiting Mount Rainier? Know Before You Go

If you're planning to head into Mount Rainier National Park via Chinook or Cayuse, there are a couple of things you need to remember:

Timed-entry reservations are required again this year, so book early.

Road repairs on SR-123 near the park will add about 30 minutes of travel time each way.

Ferries, Tolls & Other Travel Tips

Heading to the islands? Washington State ferries will be extra busy, especially westbound Thursday–Saturday and eastbound Saturday through Monday. Make a vehicle reservation if you can beforehand, or consider walking on to get on quicker, but you have to leave your vehicle behind.

Tolls and Stuff

Tolls: SR 520 Bridge & SR 99 Tunnel will use weekend rates on Monday, May 27. The good news is that I-405 and SR-167 express toll lanes will be free during the holiday weekend.

Vantage Bridge on I-90 will be fully open through July 7th with no lane closures during the Memorial Day holiday.

Use the WSDOT mobile app for real-time traffic, ferry updates, and pass conditions.

Check traffic cameras and alerts online before hitting the road.

Tune in to 530-AM or 1610-AM for travel updates while driving.

Have a backup destination in case your first choice is full, and please don’t park on road shoulders!

Get even more travel tips at WSDOT.wa.gov.