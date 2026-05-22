Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass Are Now Open for Memorial Day Weekend

It is official.

As of 8:11 AM this morning, SR-410 Chinook Pass and SR-123 Cayuse Pass through Mount Rainier National Park are open for the season.

WSDOT posted the confirmation this morning, along with a video that says everything you need to know: a WSDOT truck rolling slowly around a summit corner, dry bare pavement, patches of snow still clinging to the roadside, and a whole lot of green coming back to life on the mountain.

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Winter is over. The passes are open. Go enjoy them.

What Roads Opened and Where You Can Go

Chinook Pass on SR-410 is open between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, all the way to Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

Cayuse Pass on SR-123 is open within the park boundaries between the southern entrance near Packwood and the SR-410 junction.

WSDOT crews spent weeks clearing snow, installing signs, and painting road lines to make this Memorial Day opening happen on schedule.

The National Park Service handled the final clearing of Stevens Canyon Road and Sunrise Park Road on its end. It was a coordinated effort, and it paid off perfectly.

One important reminder: commercial vehicles are prohibited on both passes through the national park. No exceptions.

The Best News for 2026 Visitors

No timed entry reservations required this year. Just show up, drive through, and enjoy one of the most spectacular mountain corridors in the entire Pacific Northwest.

Plan Your Memorial Day Trip Accordingly. If you are heading to Mount Rainier this weekend, remember that between 3 PM and 7 PM is the heaviest travel window statewide.

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