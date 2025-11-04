Sleepy Semi Driver Busts Through Cable Barrier Into Oncoming Traffic

This morning on SR-3 near Chico Way, a semi-truck veered out of the southbound lanes and busted through the cable barrier divide into oncoming traffic.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the driver was fatigued but not impaired at the time of the crash. Thankfully, no one was injured, which is a miracle considering how easily this could have turned tragic. The trooper said the driver was placed out of service while the investigation continues. My best guess is they made them go to bed and get off the highway.

Cable Barriers are the Quiet Heroes of the Highway

If you have ever noticed those steel cables strung between posts in a highway median, you have seen one of the most effective safety systems in modern road design. These high-tension cable barriers are built to absorb energy and keep vehicles from crossing into oncoming traffic, drastically reducing fatal crashes.

When a vehicle hits the barrier, the posts break away and the cables flex, slowing and redirecting the vehicle back toward its original lanes, usually. It’s a smart, forgiving system that saves lives every day. In this case, the semi busted through he cables, but they helped slow the truck as it sped into traffic.

Why Cable Barricades Work, and Why They Matter

Cable barriers have been linked to over a 90% reduction in cross-median crash fatalities since they started being installed. They are flexible, cost-effective, and easier to repair than rigid concrete or steel guardrails. The open design even improves visibility, which is something that makes long stretches of highway safer.

In this case, the system did help stop a semi-truck from becoming a deadly missile. The photo from the scene shows the telltale tracks through the weeds and the cables that helped slow the out-of-control semi, doing their job.

One more thing, fatigue can be just as dangerous as impairment. Make sure you rest BEFORE you roll.

