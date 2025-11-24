I-5 Traffic Jam was Caused by Hundreds of Live and Loose Chickens

When you think you’ve seen every kind of morning backup on I-5, Washington throws in a curveball, like a few hundred chickens.

Early Friday, near Mounts Road in DuPont, a semi hauling live chickens overturned and scattered birds across the northbound lanes, stopping traffic. People stuck in traffic that day have a story they’ll probably be telling for years.

The Chicken Hauler Went Sideways on I-5

Washington State Patrol Troopers kept traffic creeping through the left lane while crews worked trying to gather the confused and free chicken flock. It was one of those mornings where you don’t know whether to laugh, cry, or get out to try and catch loose chickens to help out. Think the chicken scene in Rocky, but times 100.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts later shared that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control. Thankfully, the driver wasn’t seriously hurt, but he was cited for negligent driving in the second degree. As for the chickens from the photos released, some survived the ordeal, but others looked to have perished.

Comment Section Explodes in Chicken Humor Attempts

And of course, the internet did what the internet does. “Poor lil yard birds,” one person wrote in the comment section of the post on X. Another was trying to be a comedian, adding, “What a fowl accident.” Someone else joked, “Well, I guess Costco is going to be short some rotisseries,” while another encouraged, “Run little fellas!” (I love the movie Chicken Run also!)

It took an “extensive cleanup process,” according to troopers, but all northbound lanes eventually reopened. Crews, troopers, and first responders definitely earned some appreciation on this one.

Strange? Absolutely, but in some ways, it's just another day for people stuck in Washington State traffic.

