Explore the Cheapest Fixer Upper for Sale in Washington State

Canva-Getty

Dreaming of buying a home for the first time or maybe venturing into your first house flip? You cannot miss this deal hidden in Washington State for thousands less than the next best deal.

Where is the Cheapest House in Washington State?

For the purpose of this article, I am only including houses with at least 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Mobile homes, trailers, or anything other than an actual house did not qualify. After searching on multiple real estate websites, I think I found the cheapest house in Washington State. Do you know how to pronounce Tekoa? lol

credit redfin.com
The Cheapest House in Washington State is Now Only $75,000.00

This little house is a lot cheaper than other actual houses I could find in Washington. It is located right near the Tekoa school and has a big backyard. The town of Tekoa is pronounced Tee-Ko or Tea-Co, is home to only 778 people according to Wikipedia, and is about 45 minutes drive south of Spokane.

credit redfin.com
What Does the Cheapest Home for Sale in Washington Offer?

The house was built in 1880 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a storage shed, and sits on a 5,000 square foot lot. Check out the gallery below with the address and contact information if you're interested in buying.

The Cheapest Little House in Washington State

Want to Buy the Cheapest House for Sale in Washington State?

The address for this house is 137 N Howard St, Tekoa, WA 99033. Find more about this house and contact the seller on redfin.com.

