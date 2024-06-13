Chase Bank in Kennewick Robbed: Suspect Still on the Loose

The robbery took place just before noon today in Kennewick, and here is what we know so far.

Chase Bank in Kennewick Robbed Before Noon Today

The Kennewick police are reporting that the Chase Bank branch located on Vista Way in Kennewick was robbed today just before noon. A man with his face covered walked up to the counter at around 11:46 am and handed the clerk behind the desk a note demanding all the cash in the register. The clerk gave the suspect the money and he left out the front door of the bank on foot. In an interview with Kennewick Police Officer Holden, he states there are no other descriptions of the suspect at this time, but that no weapon was used and there were no injuries.

After the man left on foot after robbing the Chase Bank branch on Vista Way, the Kennewick Police Department tried to track him with a K-9 but could not locate them. The suspect is still on the loose in the area, and there is currently a heavy police presence at the Chase Bank branch. The Kennewick Police say the case is still ongoing and they want the public to stay clear of the scene so they can gather evidence. If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, please contact the Kennewick Police Department.