Guess Which Beloved Celebrity is from This Tiny Washington Town

Growing up myself in a really small town in Washington State, it is hard to believe anyone born in one can make it big and become a worldwide superstar. It has happened, however. Can you guess which beloved household worldwide celebrity is from a town in Washington State so tiny that you might not have even heard of it.

What Tiny Town Did This Worldwide Celebrity Come From?

This town is located in the Cascade Mountains of Snohomish County in Washington State with around 1,500 people that live there. The area is famous for logging since the early 1900's and was formed into a town in 1945. During that time the town moved from logging to more of a tourism focus by promoting hiking, fishing, and mountain climbing in the area.

The Tiny Town is Darrington, Washington

Darrington is still very connected to logging, even though it is not the primary financial driver of the town anymore. The middle and high school mascot is the Loggers, and the industry is obvious everywhere you look. Even the town gym, which is also the community center, is made completely from wood and built by loggers. Sadly, Darrington is also famous for when tragedy struck the logging community in 2014.

Tragedy Strikes Nearby Darrington Washington with Logging Mudslide

In the spring of 2014, a large mud slide happened very near Darrington that covered the small town of Oso. 43 people were killed in the slide, many were a part of the Darrington logging community.

The hillside above the town collapsed onto the area burying large parts of the town according to the New York Times. The entire community dug in the mud for survivors for 2 weeks, and even now the community gathers on the anniversary of the tragedy for a moment of silence.

What World Famous Celebrity is From Darrington Washington?

The celebrity was born in 1923 before Darrington was even officially a town. He has won 19 Emmys and even has a CBS studio named after him. 14 of the Emmys he won were for Outstanding game Show Host and he is one of the most beloved and recognized people in the world. Who is he?

Bob Barker is From the Town of Darrington in Washington State

"Come on down, you're the next contestant on the Price is Right!" I can still hear it in my head clear as day. Yes, Bob Barker from the Price is Right was born in Darrington Washington in 1923. He did not live there long because his mother moved the family to South Dakota after his father died.

Did Bob Barker Return to Darrington Washington?

I could not find any example of Bob Barker returning to his birthplace and visiting Darrington. I think being such a huge star, if he did return there would be some record of it. There is still a chance because believe it or not Bob Barker is still alive and well at the age of 98. Maybe he is just waiting for his 100th birthday to do it! Either way, Darrington and all of Washington State is proud that Bob Barker is from here.

