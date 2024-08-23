Caught Driving 104 mph: What Speeding in Washington Really Costs

A Washington driver’s speed of 104 mph on SR-3 this morning will come with a hefty price tag!

X @wspd8pio X @wspd8pio loading...

Washington State Patrol Caught Driver Speeding 104 mph on SR-3

This morning (August 23, 2024), Trooper Katherine Weatherwax took to social media to address a dangerous incident on State Route 3, where a driver was clocked at a staggering 104 mph near the Trigger exit. This alarming speed not only endangers lives but will likely also result in severe financial penalties for the driver.

In Washington State, the cost of speeding tickets can be substantial, particularly when driving at such excessive speeds. According to the Washington Courts’ Monetary Penalty Schedule, the fines for speeding escalate significantly with the severity of the offense. For speeds exceeding 40 mph over the posted limit, the base fine alone is $188. In this case, with a speed of 104 mph in a 60 mph zone, the driver is facing the maximum fine of $411 for the speed infraction.

In addition to this, the driver could also be charged with Negligent Driving in the Second Degree, which carries an additional fine of $250. This charge applies when a driver’s behavior is considered both negligent and likely to endanger others. Together, these fines can easily exceed $650, not including additional costs and potential court fees.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Ticket Fees are Just the Beginning of Possible Fines

Not only that but this hefty price tag is just the beginning. Such an infraction will likely lead to higher insurance premiums, as the violation will be recorded on the driver’s record. This will likely result in increased rates or even difficulty obtaining insurance in the future. If the speeding led to any accidents or injuries, the driver could face even greater financial repercussions, including medical bills and potential lawsuits.

Washington State’s Basic Speed Law mandates that drivers must operate their vehicles at speeds that are “reasonable and prudent” given current conditions. Speeding significantly over the limit, as seen in this case, can be classified under the Absolute Speed Law, and sets specific penalties for exceeding speed limits by large margins. The consequences of speeding can be severe and far-reaching. Staying within speed limits and driving safely helps ensure not only personal safety but also avoids substantial fines and legal complications for yourself in the future. You might not get caught today, but eventually you will.