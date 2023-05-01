115 Cats Need WA Fur-Ever Homes After Being Rescued in Tacoma

100+ Cat Rescue Puts Large Strain on WA Rescue Shelter

After 115 cats and kittens were found in neglected conditions and seized in Tacoma, a Washington animal shelter is asking for help!

Hundreds of Cats Need Fur-ever Homes in Washington

The Joint Animal Services in Olympia, Washington seized over 115 cats and kittens from an unsafe home in Tacoma in a single day. That large amount of cats doubled the normal number of animals in their facility to 230, causing a large strain. Now that animal facility is asking for help from the public.

The new 115 cats that were rescued are being evaluated and will not be available for adoption for weeks, but the center says you can still help in one of these 4 ways.

1- Donate

One way that you can help is by donating things that are needed to care for the animals. The Joint Animal Services facility quickly became overfilled causing a big financial impact an food and supplies. They are in dire need of cat and kitten supplies like IAMS Kitten and Royal Mother & Baby. If you can help, they have a wishlist on Amazon you can see by clicking here.

2- Sign-up to be a Foster

The new 115 cats found can not be adopted for weeks, but there are around another 115 cats that are ready for adoption or foster right now. Fostering can be a good way to help especially if you are not sure about the full commitment of adoption. The picture above are some of the cats that are ready for adoption or foster at Joint Animal Services in Olympia. If you are interested in fostering, you can find out all the details about how by clicking here.

3- Volunteer

If you live around Olympia, being a volunteer can be a great way to help out the Joint Animal Services. If you want to help but donation or fostering is not possible for you, volunteering some time at the center is a great option. If that is something you are interested in, you can find out all the details about how you can volunteer your time by clicking here.

4- Sign-up to Adopt

The last great option to help would be to adopt one of these lovely cats or kittens to your fur-ever home. Adoption is easy and you can even see all the pets available for adoption right now on the Joint Animal Service official website by clicking here!

