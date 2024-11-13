Catchy &#038; Cringe: Spokane Transit Drops Hilarious &#8220;Route 4 Rap&#8221;

Catchy & Cringe: Spokane Transit Drops Hilarious “Route 4 Rap”

X @spokanetransit

Spokane Transit released a “rap” video that is so bad, it’s brilliant!

X @spokanetransit
loading...

Spokane "Route 4 Rap" Music Video Goes Viral

In what can only be described as an unforgettable mix of enthusiasm and cringe, Spokane Transit has officially dropped the Route 4 Rap music video, and it’s already making waves. Premiered on November 12, 2024, the video showcases a catchy, but hilarious, rap that’s so “bad,” it’s actually great if you know what I mean.

The video kicks off with the unmistakable beat of the song’s opening line:

"It's a Route 4, Route 4, Route 4. It's a Route 4!"

If that sounds repetitive, well, it is. The track continues to hammer home its love for the Route 4 bus line, which runs daily throughout Spokane. The lyrics tout the route’s reliability with lines like:

"Monday thru Friday, 15-minute frequency.
The route moves swiftly, it has consistency.
Saturday, Sunday, still every 30 minutes.
Maaaan, it’s just totally wicked."

The lyrics, while not exactly Grammy-winning material, offer a catchy, almost hypnotic celebration of Spokane's public transit. And in a way, it does.

loading...

A Teen Raps About Buses

Filmed at various locations around Spokane, including the Spokane Transit headquarters, the rose gardens of Manito Park, and a colorful mural somewhere in the city, the video has a charming, grassroots feel. It’s clear this wasn’t a high-budget production, yet that’s what makes it so endearing.

The video stars a young teen, who, judging by the youthful energy and exuberance, might be a relative of someone within the transit department. Rapping in front of transit hubs, meeting rooms, and even garages, the teen delivers his lines with an earnestness that’s both cringe-worthy and hilarious. His delivery is at times off-beat, and the choreography features some awkward arm movements and dance moves that scream “We're having fun, not taking ourselves too seriously.”

X @spokanetransit
loading...

A Hit for Spokane Transit?

While the Route 4 Rap might not win any musical awards, it’s certainly achieved its goal of drawing attention to the bus route. Spokane Transit’s cheeky foray into the world of viral marketing is a reminder that sometimes, having fun with your messaging can be the best way to get noticed.

So, if you’re looking for a laugh and want to embrace the quirky side of Spokane’s public transit, don’t miss out on the world premiere of the Route 4 Rap. It’s ridiculous, it’s memorable, and surprisingly, it might just be the most fun way to learn about bus schedules you’ll ever experience.

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss

Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA