Catchy & Cringe: Spokane Transit Drops Hilarious “Route 4 Rap”

Spokane Transit released a “rap” video that is so bad, it’s brilliant!

X @spokanetransit X @spokanetransit loading...

Spokane "Route 4 Rap" Music Video Goes Viral

In what can only be described as an unforgettable mix of enthusiasm and cringe, Spokane Transit has officially dropped the Route 4 Rap music video, and it’s already making waves. Premiered on November 12, 2024, the video showcases a catchy, but hilarious, rap that’s so “bad,” it’s actually great if you know what I mean.

The video kicks off with the unmistakable beat of the song’s opening line:

"It's a Route 4, Route 4, Route 4. It's a Route 4!"

If that sounds repetitive, well, it is. The track continues to hammer home its love for the Route 4 bus line, which runs daily throughout Spokane. The lyrics tout the route’s reliability with lines like:

"Monday thru Friday, 15-minute frequency.

The route moves swiftly, it has consistency.

Saturday, Sunday, still every 30 minutes.

Maaaan, it’s just totally wicked."

The lyrics, while not exactly Grammy-winning material, offer a catchy, almost hypnotic celebration of Spokane's public transit. And in a way, it does.

loading...

A Teen Raps About Buses

Filmed at various locations around Spokane, including the Spokane Transit headquarters, the rose gardens of Manito Park, and a colorful mural somewhere in the city, the video has a charming, grassroots feel. It’s clear this wasn’t a high-budget production, yet that’s what makes it so endearing.

The video stars a young teen, who, judging by the youthful energy and exuberance, might be a relative of someone within the transit department. Rapping in front of transit hubs, meeting rooms, and even garages, the teen delivers his lines with an earnestness that’s both cringe-worthy and hilarious. His delivery is at times off-beat, and the choreography features some awkward arm movements and dance moves that scream “We're having fun, not taking ourselves too seriously.”

X @spokanetransit X @spokanetransit loading...

A Hit for Spokane Transit?

While the Route 4 Rap might not win any musical awards, it’s certainly achieved its goal of drawing attention to the bus route. Spokane Transit’s cheeky foray into the world of viral marketing is a reminder that sometimes, having fun with your messaging can be the best way to get noticed.

So, if you’re looking for a laugh and want to embrace the quirky side of Spokane’s public transit, don’t miss out on the world premiere of the Route 4 Rap. It’s ridiculous, it’s memorable, and surprisingly, it might just be the most fun way to learn about bus schedules you’ll ever experience.