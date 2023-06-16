Golfers Take Their Shot at Local Casino for Spot on LPGA Tour

The Epson Golf Tour is Coming in August 2023

This tournament is like the beginning of Happy Gilmore, except it is happening at a Pendleton Casino, and with women.

The Road to the LPGA Starts in Pendleton, Oregon

From August 14-20th, over 140 professional golfers are competing for a single spot on the LPGA Tour next year. The women will compete over the course of 6 days for that spot on the tour and a purse of $200,000 in the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic. This tournament is the only Epson Tour stop in Oregon all year long and will bring some of the best female golfers from around the world to our area.

The 2022 Tourney Launched 2023 LPGA Rookie Stars

Last year, two golfers that played in the 2022 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic are stars in the LPGA this year. Those golfers, Yan Liu and Hyo Joon Jang were named "Rookies to Watch" in 2023, showing the level of competition for this yearly event. Last year's winner Daniela Iacobelli will be competing as well as some of the best names in professional golf like Kim Kaufman, Min-G Kim, Dabin Lee, and Brianna Do. Not only will the golfers compete locally, but they will help coach local golfing youth clinics for a little as $5 per day.

Wildhorse Ceo Explains Why the Golf Classic is Important

The CEO of Wildhorse explains in a press release that "Giving our kids a

chance to meet, play alongside, and watch the next generation of LPGA stars is the most important reason why the Wildhorse Resort & Casino hosts this annual event." The Wildhorse Golf Classic starts on August 16 & 17 with the Pro-Am Tournament and then continues with the Ladies Golf Classic from the 18th to the 20th. Food vendors and parking as well as a shuttle to the event are available. Tickets are now available for both the tournament and the youth clinics are available at WildhorseResort.com.