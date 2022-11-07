Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington

You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities.

What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?

This is a well-known trick that a criminal would use to bait the owner of a car into being robbed which has been reported since 2014. The thief puts a large amount of fake cash under your wiper, usually a $100 bill according to a study by Newsweek. Below is an old example from Georgia because local police have not released a warning yet.

Where Was This Found Near Tri-Cities?

A person in the Yakima Facebook group "WTF Just Happened in Yakima" posted “Found this under my passenger wiper on my car today. I was parked at Meadow Brook parking lot. Has anyone else received anything like this???." The dollar that was left on her window had a phone number written on the front. Other users in the group tried to figure out the owner of the number but came up with nothing. If this is happening in Yakima, then it could be happening in Tri-Cities also.

What to Do If You Find Cash Under Your Wiper?

Police say that the money is most likely counterfeit but will feel and look real. The best thing to do is to not touch it and call your local police. That strategy only works well if you are at home or at work and can be there for a while. If you are away from home like in a parking lot, look around before entering your car but drive away without grabbing the cash. Then call the police when you feel safe.

