Washington State Passes, Expect Either Wet or White by the Weekend

If you’re planning to head over the Cascades this week, it’s time to keep an eye on the forecast, especially if you are driving.

Washington Mountains Could Shift from Rain to Snow This Week

The National Weather Service is warning that Washington will look colder and wetter from Wednesday through Sunday, with rain gradually giving way to snow. How much snow we get, if any, is still uncertain.

For now, the biggest snow impacts are going to be at higher elevations like Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White Pass, though forecasters don’t yet expect any major road closures or chain requirements.

That could change, because it is still several days out, and forecasts this time of year have a way of shifting quickly as new data comes in.

Snoqualmie Pass Forecast: Wednesday-Saturday Storms

Through Tuesday, drivers can expect mostly rain and patchy fog with temperatures hovering in the 30s and 40s in Snoqualmie Pass. By Wednesday night into the weekend, that rain could mix with snow, and by Thursday and Friday, snowflakes may start sticking.

Friday’s high is only about 37°F, with rain and snow likely into Saturday and Sunday. The amount of snow could be from nothing to an inch or two. One foot was originally predicted, but that is looking less likely now.

The Northwest Blue Mountains will see their own share of rain turning to mountain snow by Thursday night, with highs dropping into the 30s and low 40s heading into the weekend.

Expect Both Wet and White in Washington Passes This Week

Washington’s mountain passes will live up to their reputation this week, with wet weather for some, and maybe white for others.

If you’re planning a trip, make sure to check forecasts before you leave, pack chains just in case, and be ready for quickly changing conditions.

