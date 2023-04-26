Washington State Ranks 3rd Worst in the USA in Car Theft

Missing your car? You are not alone if you had your car stolen in Washington State last year!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Over 1 Million Cars Stolen in the US Last Year

The entire United States is struggling with the large increase in stolen cars over the last few years, but Washington State has been one of the worst. The average amount of cars stolen in the United States in 2022 was around 75,000 per month, which is a 7% increase over 2021.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Why Have Vehicle Thefts Increased So Much in 2022?

The increase in stolen vehicles is not just happening, there are important reasons causing these large numbers.

Get our free mobile app

The President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau said in an interview with the NICB that "We are seeing vehicle theft numbers that we haven’t seen in nearly 15 years, and there is very little deterrent to stop criminals from committing these acts as they are just property crimes, like shoplifting."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

California and Texas Lead the National List in Car Theft

The top two states on the list for vehicle theft are California and Texas. In 2022, California had 202,685 cars stolen, up from 201,034 cars in 2021. Texas had almost half that amount at the number two spot with 105,015 cars stolen in 2022.

Both of those states saw percentage increases from the year before, but not nearly as large of a jump as Washington State.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Car Thefts increased by 31%

Washington State shoots to number 3 on the list with 46,539 car thefts in 2022. That number is up a staggering 31% from the 35,921 cars stolen in 2021. The only other state in the top ten to show the same kind of increase was Illinois which saw a 35% jump over the year before.

Mr. Glow from the NICB thinks the solution is to "reinvest in local law enforcement, provide the necessary resources for prosecution and community policing programs, and implement early intervention programs given the high incidence of juvenile offenders involved in vehicle thefts."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

NICB Tips to Keep Your Car from Being Stolen

The NICB had some good tips to keep your vehicle from becoming the next stat. They list these 5 tips in their 2023 Vehicle Thefts Nationwide Report.

1- Practice good security hygiene.

2- Keep your auto policy up to date.

3- Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and make sure you take the keys or fob.

4- Park in well-lit areas when possible

5- Park personal vehicles in a garage. If vehicles must be parked in a driveway, try installing motion sensor security lights at your house. Lights may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

,