Red Sedan Engulfed in Flames Near Keen Overpass on I-182 in Richland

This morning, a red sedan caught fire and quickly became fully engulfed in flames near the Keen Road overpass in Richland.

The fire was reported to dispatch at around 9:21 a.m., but by the time fire crews arrived, the flames were shooting about 10 feet into the air.

Benton County Fire was the first fire agency on scene and quickly went to work helping the man on scene and checking on the burning vehicle.

Credit Aj Brewster Credit Aj Brewster

Drivers on I-183 Stopped to Help

Before firefighters arrived, several motorists pulled over to see if they could help the man on scene.

Photos from the scene show an older man wearing a bright pink or orange sweatshirt that looked like construction safety gear standing behind the burning car and talking on their phone. He appeared to be unharmed and was approached by people at the scene who offered assistance.

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It’s unclear exactly what led to the vehicle catching fire.

Credit Aj Brewster Credit Aj Brewster

Benton County Fire Crews Take Over

Once Benton County Fire crews arrived, the people who had stopped to help began leaving the area as firefighters took control of the scene.

This is a reminder of how quickly a car fire can escalate, with flames already towering above the vehicle by the time emergency crews reached the scene.

There were no reports provided of injuries related to the fire.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage to the vehicle were not immediately available.

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