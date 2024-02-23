Huge Car Fire Slows Traffic on I-82 Near Tri-Cities, Washington

A car caught fire this morning on I-82 with a smoke plume visible for miles.

Washington State Patrol Responds to Burning Vehicle on I-82

This Friday morning, the Washington State Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was a few miles south of Kennewick, Washington on I-82 in the westbound lanes. Calls started coming in as traffic spotted the large smoke plume in the morning commute. The vehicle was burning with huge flames and smoke which was described to smell very bad according to witnesses that drove by. During the couple-hour-long ordeal, traffic on the westbound lanes was restricted to one lane. Fire crews joined the Washington State Patrol at the scene as multiple firefighters put out the blazing car. The fire took place near the milepost 116. Traffic is now back to normal and the scene is cleared.