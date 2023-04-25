How 3 Bags of Trash Led to the Capture of Wanted Washington Couple
Dumb Criminals Do Dumb Things in Washington State
Nothing says "pull me over" more than 3 huge bags strapped on the top of your car driving down the freeway!
Washington Sheriff Spots Something Strange on the Highway
A Benton County Sheriff was driving on a routine patrol when they spotted something strange on the highway. It was a black older sedan driving with 3 large black bags of "something" strapped to the roof.
Bungee Cables Secured the 3 Trash Bags
The bags were only secured with bungee cables and looked like they could fall off at any moment. The bags were not just hanging off the back but were blocking the entire back window.
Sedan with Bags of Trash Pulls Off the Highway
After being spotted by the Benton County Sheriff, the sedan with 3 trash bags pulled off the highway to get gas near Airport Way. After the driver stopped, the Benton County Sheriff contacted the driver and found he had a suspended license.
The diver also was found to have 3 felony warrants and a few misdemeanor warrants also. The driver was not the only person in the car with warrants, however.
The Passenger Was Also Wanted with a Warrant
Not only was the driver of the sedan wanted but so was the passenger. A woman that was the passenger was also wanted with a warrant for theft. Police also found an open container of Miller light, a butcher knife, and a screwdriver.
Both the Driver and Passenger Were Arrested
The driver was arrested for suspended driving, suspended registration, an ignition interlock violation, and no insurance. The woman was also arrested for her warrant.
