How 3 Bags of Trash Led to the Capture of Wanted Washington Couple

Dumb Criminals Do Dumb Things in Washington State

Nothing says "pull me over" more than 3 huge bags strapped on the top of your car driving down the freeway!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington Sheriff Spots Something Strange on the Highway

A Benton County Sheriff was driving on a routine patrol when they spotted something strange on the highway. It was a black older sedan driving with 3 large black bags of "something" strapped to the roof.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

Bungee Cables Secured the 3 Trash Bags

The bags were only secured with bungee cables and looked like they could fall off at any moment. The bags were not just hanging off the back but were blocking the entire back window.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

Sedan with Bags of Trash Pulls Off the Highway

After being spotted by the Benton County Sheriff, the sedan with 3 trash bags pulled off the highway to get gas near Airport Way. After the driver stopped, the Benton County Sheriff contacted the driver and found he had a suspended license.

The diver also was found to have 3 felony warrants and a few misdemeanor warrants also. The driver was not the only person in the car with warrants, however.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

The Passenger Was Also Wanted with a Warrant

Not only was the driver of the sedan wanted but so was the passenger. A woman that was the passenger was also wanted with a warrant for theft. Police also found an open container of Miller light, a butcher knife, and a screwdriver.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

Both the Driver and Passenger Were Arrested

The driver was arrested for suspended driving, suspended registration, an ignition interlock violation, and no insurance. The woman was also arrested for her warrant.

