Semi Rollover with Trailer Full of Candy Turns SR-18 Into a Sticky Situation

Early this morning, westbound SR 18 near SR 516 was Extra Sticky

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, a semi truck rolled over after the driver apparently fell asleep. The crash blocked all but one lane during the early commute. The good news? No injuries. The even better (or more tempting) news? The trailer was full of candy.

Yes. Candy.

When Your Morning Commute Smells Like Chocolate

Trooper Johnson joked online that he was “hoping the trailer does not act like a piñata when the tow arrives.” Honestly, that might be the most relatable law enforcement comment of the week. Just imagine how long that would take to clean up.

There are a few things that might have run through people's minds who witnessed the mess.

1- Safety first.

2- Is this Halloween now in February?

The real question people wanted to know was what kind of candy was in the trailer.

Trooper Johnson’s response?

“Rollos?”

Talk about the perfect DAD JOKE. I am actually guessing it was a joke and not a confirmation.

Sweet Tooth, Meet Safety Reminder

Jokes aside, this could have been much worse with the driver falling asleep behind the wheel of a fully loaded semi. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and only one lane remained blocked while crews worked the scene.

