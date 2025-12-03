Rare & Endangered Lynx Family Spotted in the WA North Cascades

A Washington family made a rare discovery on their weekend drive after spotting three Canada lynx, one of the rarest animals in Washington state.

The man who captured the photos said he grabbed his camera as fast as he could, as he spotted the endangered lynx family of three crossing the highway. Seeing even one lynx is incredible, but seeing three together is a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Why Lynx Sightings Matter for Washington State

Canada lynx are listed as endangered in Washington and threatened at the federal level. Biologists estimate there are maybe only 50 to 100 in the entire state, with fewer than 50 living in the North Cascades. Most of the lynx live far away from humans, tucked high in the forests of western Okanogan County. That is a tiny fraction of the full range they once occupied, thriving across the entire region.

Habitat loss, major wildfires, and long-term climate change are the biggest threats to their survival today. Washington state banned lynx trapping back in 1991, and forest managers now focus on protecting the critical habitat these cats depend on to survive.

Seeing a full family of lynx is a great sign that the species is holding strong so far.

What to Do If You See a Lynx

If you ever spot a lynx, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife asks people to do a couple of things. First, and most important, give the lynx space and let them travel through the area. Do not attempt to get closer to the lynx. Second, report the sighting using the WDFW wildlife observation form.

Gathering photos, exact locations of sightings, and any details you can safely obtain while maintaining a distance can help wildlife managers track and protect this fragile population.

