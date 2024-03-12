It was an explosive situation after a camper traveling westbound on I-90 caught fire full of ammunition.

Get our free mobile app

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

I-90 Closed After Camper Catches Fire Full of Ammunition

The Washington State Patrol had to close both eastbound and westbound lanes after a camper caught fire. The camper was filled with ammunition when it caught fire, bullets started shooting at random while traffic waited. Police closed both lanes and kept people back while the fire raged and ammo kept firing off at random. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson first posted about the closure Monday evening around 8:45. Almost one hour later at 9:35 pm, Trooper Johnson posted a picture of the fire and stated rounds were still firing off so crews had to stay back. Eastbound lanes eventually opened just before 9 pm with the westbound lanes opening shortly after that.