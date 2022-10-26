Can You Really Buy Undelivered Packages in Washington State?

I am sure at least once in your lifetime you expected something in the mail, and it never arrives. The USPS or Amazon have no idea where it is and you get a refund. My question is, what happens to all those undelivered packages in Washington State? Can you get your hands on them for cheap?

What Happens to Lost and Undelivered Packages?

The reasons your package was lost may never be solved. Packages are lost every day on trucks, misplaced in warehouses, or spread all over the street if a driver is in an accident. Whatever the reason, they do not make it to their destination and end up unclaimed sitting somewhere. Those packages are sold off in many different ways depending on which company we are talking about including websites, flea markets, and warehouses you can visit.

How Can You Buy Lost USPS Packages?

Usually if a package is unclaimed by USPS, they sell the product at a huge discount on govdeals.com. It sounds sketchy but is a great place to buy everything from Agriculture to Welding equipment. You can buy a garbage truck in Yakima for $30,000 or buy a stack of 51 Chromebooks for $1,500. There is a lot there from cloths to makeup to toys if you're willing to look and bid on items. Now what about Amazon packages?

How Can You Buy Lost Amazon Packages in Washington State?

When Amazon locates an unclaimed package, they have a worker open the package and see if it can be resold. If it cannot be resold, it is sent to liquidators, returned to the vendors, or donated to charity according to a report by CNET. One place you can buy unclaimed Amazon packages is a website called Liquidation.com. They have stuff for sale from Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Target and more! Everything is auction style, and the buyer is responsible for the shipping. Remember that if you are buying the 4 x 90-inch 4k TVs for $2,600 located in Georga, you also have to pay the shipping costs. Other than that, some amazing deals can be grabbed every day.

You Can Also Find Unclaimed Packages at Flea Markets & Swap Meets

There are lots of other places you can find unclaimed packages. There is a website called Swapmaddness.com that gives you all the flea markets and swap meets in every state. Once you click on a state, you can choose either online swap meets, or you can find a local spot to visit in the cities listed. Washington State had 91 listings alone with multiple in the Tri-Cities. You might have seen videos of people searching for unclaimed packages at swap meets on TikTok. You never know what you will find. Sometimes good, and sometimes it is worthless.

What Things Should You Be Worried About While Searching?

The main concern you should have about buying unclaimed packages is from scams and theft. There are multiple places people sell packages that look like they could be valuable but are really just trying to rip you off. Not only can items not be as advertised but items can also be sold with fake tracking numbers where the package never actually shows up. Check the Better Business Bureau website to make sure or just use well known dealers like the ones listed here. Good luck and happy hunting!

