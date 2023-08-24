Last Night’s Bush Concert the Best in Tri-Cities Fair History?

If you missed the Wednesday night free concert at the fair this week, I feel sorry for you.

Bush Performs Live at the Benton Franklin Fair

I had heard that the band Bush was really good live but I was not prepared for what I witnessed last night. Working in rock radio for years, I had always been familiar with Bush having played many of their hits during my show over the years. However, I had no idea just how talented they were or how great they were live. After an almost 90-minute show including a 3-song encore, the people at the Benton Franklin Fair got a concert they will never soon forget.

The Crowd was Absolutely Packed

On a beautifully perfect Wednesday night, the band reminded everyone lucky enough to be at the fair, exactly why they had so many hits over the years. Before the concert even started, the crowd was absolutely huge. The stage manager backstage was estimating way over 5,000 people waiting for the show to start with absolutely no extra or empty seats that could be seen. Once Bush took the stage the crowd exploded with energy as the band smashed through a few of their well-known hits. I have seen a lot of performers over the years at the Benton Franklin Fair, and last night has to be the best I have seen by far.

Bush Rocked the Tri-Cities Fair Crowd

Not only did the band sound basically flawless all night long, but Gavin Rosedale showed why he is still one of the best frontmen/singers in rock. His energy onstage was infectious and even though you could tell he struggled some at the end with high notes, most of the show was flawless. There was a moment where the rest of the band left the stage and Gavin performed Misery by himself while the crowd sang along with him. The entire night was filled with amazing energy and lots of memorable & personal moments with the crowd. Hit after hit, Bush blessed the crowd with the "best free live concert" anyone lucky enough to be there will probably ever witness in their lifetime. Last night's show has to be the best in Tri-Cities fair history, and for me, it was not even close.