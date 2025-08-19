Semi Crash Closes White River Bridge Until Further Notice in Both Directions

If you are traveling between Buckley and Enumclaw anytime soon, be aware that the SR 410 White River Bridge is currently closed in both directions and will stay shut down until further notice.

Why the White River Bridge is Closed Until Further Notice

Yesterday morning (August 18), a semi truck crashed into metal beams on the White River Bridge near milepost 22. The crash blocked all lanes and caused major backups with a full closure of the bridge.

Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene and assessed any immediate hazards. Pictures from the scene show the semi was too tall and struck the bridge beams over the highway, bending them pretty severely.

According to updates from WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic), the bridge was struck during the crash, which is commonly referred to as a “bridge strike.” This caused bridge inspectors to start a thorough structural assessment.

Their initial findings have caused the announcement that they were keeping the bridge closed as a precaution until further inspections are finished.

Even when those inspections are complete, the bridge will not reopen immediately. That means your normal commute through SR-410 might need a serious rethink for the near future.

Detours and Alternate Routes for SR-410 White River Bridge Closure

If you’re looking to get around the closure, you have a few solid detour options.

SR 164

SR 18

SR 167

Make sure to follow all posted detour signs, give yourself extra time, and try to stay patient.

This is a developing situation, so your best bet is to follow @wsdot_traffic on Twitter/X or check the WSDOT website for real-time updates.

