A Sudden Brush Fire Shut Down SR-28 in Wenatchee Late Sunday Night

A brush fire broke out along SR-28 at milepost 1 in East Wenatchee Sunday evening, shutting down the highway for most of the night and making drivers go the long way around.

Police sent drivers onto alternate routes for several hours before the roadway was finally cleared and reopened late Sunday night.

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Washington State Patrol District 6 was on scene and managing traffic by 8:10 PM. No estimated reopening time was given when the closure was first announced.

Traffic Was Rerouted Around a Fully Blocked SR-28

SR-28 is fully blocked at milepost 1, so the Washington State Patrol diverted traffic onto 3rd Street and Lyle Avenue through Rock Island Road. That is a workable detour, but not a fast one.

WSP was clear that the shutdown was going to be for several hours with no firm ETA.

By 5:48 AM Monday morning, WSP District 6 confirmed the roadway had been reopened late the previous night.

A Reminder About Fire Season

This brush fire along SR-28 in May is just an early reminder that fire season in large parts of Washington does not wait for summer.

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Dry conditions, warm temperatures, and wind can turn a small brush fire into a highway closure, or worse, very quickly.

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