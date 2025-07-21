Huge Monster Truck Tire Comes Loose, Crushes Cars at Show in Washington

Monster truck shows are all about big jumps and roaring engines, but fans in Bremerton, Washington, got more than they bargained for over the weekend at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

I was actually at a similar event just weeks ago in West Richland with my family, and it was a blast! The same tour group, the Malicious Monster Truck Tour, was putting on an epic show full of energy and excitement. But this weekend, on July 19, things didn’t go quite as planned.

A 645-Pound Wheel Goes Rogue During Bremerton Monster Truck Show

During one of the big jumps at the Kitsap show, a monster truck named “Veteran” launched high into the air and landed hard on its front wheels. The landing was so intense that the driver’s side front wheel broke loose, yes, the entire wheel, and flew over the grandstand fence.

After it jumped the wall at a high rate of speed, it crashed into multiple cars in the parking lot.

Social media was buzzing with videos capturing the exact moment it happened. One video shows the massive tire, roughly 66 inches tall and weighing about 650 pounds, as it bounced over the fence.

Cars Smashed, But No Injuries Reported

The aftermath? At least two vehicles were heavily damaged. One black sedan in photos from the scene looked like it had been driven over by a Monster Truck because it was so crushed by the flying tire. Photos show crumpled roofs and shattered windows, but fortunately, no one was injured, and fans inside the arena were safe.

No official statement has been released from the Malicious Monster Truck Tour yet, but safety inspections and investigations are likely underway. Monster truck wheels like the ones used in Monster Jam events are huge, and when one fails, it can be extremely dangerous.

Check out the shocking YouTube video below. It happens at about the 29-minute mark.

