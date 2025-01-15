[Breaking News] Massive Blaze Engulfs Downtown Grandview, WA

A huge fire broke out early this morning in downtown Grandview, affecting several businesses and causing a large response from local and regional emergency services.

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Grandview, Multiple Agencies Respond

The fire, first reported around 7:00 AM, started across from GMC Trucking, near West 2nd Street and Division Street. A video posted by a user on the Grandview Now Facebook group showed thick smoke rising from the area, and multiple fire engines could be seen responding to the scene while it was still dark outside.

In a post on Facebook, the Grandview Volunteer Firefighter’s Association confirmed that Grandview firefighters were actively working alongside personnel from Yakima and Benton counties to contain the blaze. The fire appears to be affecting buildings along West 2nd Street, including Casa de Esperanza, located at 1313 W Wine Country Rd, and Anthony Decals at 114 W 2nd St.

Authorities have warned residents and drivers to avoid the area as crews work to control the situation. The Grandview Firefighter’s Association advised people to stay clear of W 2nd Street, Division Street, and surrounding roads. At this time, there has been no official word on injuries or the extent of damage to the affected properties. However, several social media users have commented on the fire's severity, noting that the fire appears to have also damaged nearby vehicles, including cars belonging to the businesses.

“I heard it was Esperanza’s and the barber next to it, and their cars,” one Facebook user commented. Others speculated that the situation was serious, as additional fire trucks were being dispatched from as far away as Sunnyside.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, emergency responders are continuing their efforts to contain the flames. Local businesses in the area are likely to be impacted as fire crews work through the morning. Authorities are expected to release further updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.