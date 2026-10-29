A Box Truck Rolls Over, Blocking the SR-16 to I-5 Interchange

A rolled-over box truck caused traffic trouble yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at a busy freeway interchange in the Puget Sound area, causing backups.

Both troopers and Washington State Department of Transportation crews responded to a box truck that had rolled over and was blocking the interchange from eastbound SR-16 to northbound I-5.

The crash created a problem for drivers trying to make the connection to I-5, but updates from Martinez provided some good news about the driver.

Driver Gets Out of Rolled-Over Truck

Martinez reported that the truck's driver was out of the vehicle and that traffic was getting through on the left side of the roadway.

That was an encouraging sign, with crews working to deal with the overturned truck and figure out how to move traffic around the blockage during heavy traffic.

Drivers Diverted to Southbound I-5

Trooper Martinez later clarified that traffic was being diverted onto southbound I-5.

Drivers heading toward northbound I-5 could use the HOV lane, which had been opened to all traffic.

The change gave motorists another way to reach northbound I-5 while crews responded to the crash.

The updates did not include information about what caused the box truck to roll over or whether anyone was injured.

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