Four-Foot Chunk of Tire Was Run Over and Turned Into a Windshield Projectile

Washington State Patrol District 3 posted a sobering reminder of why road debris can be so dangerous.

They reported a box truck that was following another vehicle when that vehicle ran over tire debris on the highway. The impact launched a four-foot section of tire tread into the air, and it struck the box truck driver, who was following behind in the windshield.

Get our free mobile app

The driver sustained minor lacerations to his arms, and the vehicle was towed from the scene with a shattered windshield.

A Similar Thing Happened to Me, and Many Other Washington State Drivers

Tire tread separations are a common and dangerous form of road debris. They usually are caused by commercial vehicles running on tires that have worn beyond their safe operating point or that have suffered structural failure from heat, overloading or age.

When a vehicle runs over a piece of tread at highway speed, the physics are unpredictable. The tread can stay flat, skip across pavement, or, like in this story, become an airborne projectile traveling at significant speeds.

The four-foot section of commercial tire tread that struck the windshield weighs multiple pounds and, at highway speeds, carries enough force to shatter glass and cause serious injury.

Who Is Responsible and What It Could Cost

If the tread came from a commercial vehicle operating on unsafe tires, the owner or driver of that vehicle faces potential liability under Washington state law.

Get our free mobile app

Unsecured or lost debris from a vehicle falls under RCW 46.61.655, and when that debris causes injury, the charge can escalate to a gross misdemeanor with fines up to $5,000 and potential jail time under Maria's Law.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy